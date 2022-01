DENVER (KDVR) – As Colorado begins offering free KN95 masks and the federal government offers free N95 masks to curb a sharp rise in Omicron variant cases, you may be questioning the difference between the two kinds of masks and if it makes an impact to choose one over the other.

First, it’s important to make clear that the CDC officially refers to N95s and KN95s as respirators (but we’ll continue to refer to them also as masks in this article). And according to recent CDC guidance, choosing one over the other doesn’t matter in terms of offering a higher level of protection against COVID-19 and filtering air.