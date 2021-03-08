There’s a new movement that started in the Central Valley of California called “Standing With Farmers” that’s bringing awareness to an ongoing protest for farmers and laborers in India.
They have been actively protesting in that country since September. Raj Sodhilayne, an agricultural lender in California, shares more details.
“Standing With Farmers” Campaign to Help Farmers and Laborers in India
