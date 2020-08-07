St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway – Tickets SOLD OUT!

Congratulations everyone! 15,000 tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are now sold out! Each $100 ticket helps St. Jude treat kids with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. And each ticket buyer gets a chance to win an amazing home built by Oakwood Homes in Green Valley Ranch, which is worth $725,000.

St. Jude patients and their families never have to pay anything for treatment, travel, food, or housing! We spoke with Jessie Wagner of Denver, who was treated TWICE, as a baby and then as a teenager at St. Jude, and she’s now living a happy, healthy, cancer-free life!