It’s that time of year again, The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway. Tickets are on sale right now for $100. All proceeds go towards providing breakthrough research, treatments and cures for children battling cancer. In addition to helping St. Jude, you will have a shot at winning the 4300 square foot dream home built by Oakwood Homes. Purchase tickets online at DreamHome.org or call 1-800-276-7695.

