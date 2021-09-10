It’s that time of year again, The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway. Tickets are on sale right now for $100 and today is the early bird deadline. Tickets purchased today will be eligible to win a $15,000 Visa Gift Card courtesy of NFM Lending.

All proceeds go towards providing breakthrough research, treatments and cures for children battling cancer. In addition to helping St. Jude, you will have a shot at winning the 4300 square foot dream home built by Oakwood Homes. Purchase tickets online at DreamHome.org or call 1-800-276-7695.