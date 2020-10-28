Spooky Sangria for Halloween

Halloween is this weekend! If you’re looking for a new cocktail, look no further than a spooky sangria! Sebastien Derbomez, Manager Brand Advocate of William Grant & Sons, teaches us how. For more recipes and information, visit HendricksGin.com. Here is the recipe for Spooky Sangria:

INGREDIENTS

·       1 bottle of affordable Red Wine, a Pinot Noir or other fruity low-tannin red wine will work perfectly.

·       1 large orange sliced in small wedges

·       1/3 cup of freshly squeeze orange juice

·       ½ large red grapefruit sliced in small wedges

·       1 cup thinly sliced seasonal fruit (I like Granny Smith apple or pear, strawberries, or a combination)

·      3 parts of Hendrick’s Gin

·      1 part of Solerno Blood orange liquor

·      1 part of honey water*, to taste

·       Refrigerate overnight for best flavor

* ingredient:

– 1 cup honey

–  ½– 1 cup warm water

Mix honey with the water, in a small pot on the stove, over low heat, stirring  until combined. Cool and pour into a squeeze bottle or small Tupperware. This will keep for weeks on the counter or fridge.

Serve with Halloween garnishes (surprise your guests!) and cracked black pepper.

