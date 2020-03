Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Same Cafe in Denver they believe everyone deserves access to healthy food regardless of their ability to pay. They have no prices on meals, they only ask that you contribute to their community in some way. There is a simple and fun way to contribute to their success. Watch the segment to find out more about their "So all May Eat Gala."Call 720-530-6853 or visit SoAllMayEat.org/gala