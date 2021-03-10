This year, Susan G. Komen and the Frisco Nordic Center’s annual Snowshoe for the Cure™ event takes on two formats to continue this tradition of snowshoe fun and community spirit – the event will be held over three week from now through March 20. You can snowshoe where you are. Our own Paula Haddock will Emcee the virtual celebration on March 20th.

Registration is open online at KomenColorado.org. The entry fee is $40 for all three Snowshoe for the Cure distances, and $55 for the 25-mile Blizzard Challenge. Registration for the event will include a moisture-wicking neck gaiter, knit cap, participant bib, and exclusive finisher medal. Register today and if you use promo code Fox31 you will save five dollars on your registration.