Snarfburger – July 21 – $2 & $3 Burgers

For ONE DAY ONLY on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Snarfburger is offering

$2 Snarfburger singles and $3 doubles while supplies last. The offer is valid for WALK-IN orders only. Max five per order. A limited menu will be offered. July 21st hours will be 11:00am-7:00pm. Two Snarfburger locations are in Denver and one in Boulder.

Snarfburger’s unprecedented offer is a “thank you” to customers for voting them Best Hamburger 2021 Westword Readers’ Choice. While supplies last, the local burger shops will sell $2 Snarfburger singles and $3 doubles on Wednesday, July 21st. The limited menu that day will feature the signature Snarfburger along with fries, onion rings, frings (combination of fries and onion rings), tater tots, milkshakes and frozen custard. Gluten-free buns will be available for an additional $2.00. The signature Snarfburger is made with two

all-beef patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup and hot sauce. Standard price for a Snarfburger single is $5.25 and a Snarfburger double $7.15.