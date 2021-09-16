SPONSORED CONTENT

Sloane’s Carpet Secret

Colorado's Best

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

Many people have spent the year remodeling or fixing up their homes and it you are in the market for new carpet you have to check out Sloane’s Carpet Secret. They have the best variety and prices out there. As part of their 2nd Annual Customer Appreciation Sale, Sloane’s Carpet is offering an additional 25% off any carpet purchase now through Oct 3rd. You can also book an appointment online at SloanesCarpet.com or give them a call at 303-300-9555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories