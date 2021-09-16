Many people have spent the year remodeling or fixing up their homes and it you are in the market for new carpet you have to check out Sloane’s Carpet Secret. They have the best variety and prices out there. As part of their 2nd Annual Customer Appreciation Sale, Sloane’s Carpet is offering an additional 25% off any carpet purchase now through Oct 3rd. You can also book an appointment online at SloanesCarpet.com or give them a call at 303-300-9555.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter