WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) —Tears streamed down the face of Wheat Ridge’s own Annie Kunz as she placed first in the heptathlon at the Olympic Trials.

“It was just so surreal. It’s like when you’re little and you play little league and you see the Mia Hamm’s growing up and the Olympians, and you dream about it,” said Kunz. “You think wow I want to be that someday.”