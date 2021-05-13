Shred-A-Thon – FOX31 & Ch. 2 Partner with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

If you have personal documents that are stacking up in your home, you have the chance to get rid of them this weekend as you Support the Shield. Ch. 2 & FOX31’s partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are hosting their annual spring shred-a thon-this Saturday, May 15th. It’s free, but you can make a donation to the Crime Stoppers program, a non-profit that pays reward money to help solve crimes. The shred-a-thon Saturday, May 15th, from 7:00 am to noon at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Westminster Police Department.
