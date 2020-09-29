Shake up a new cocktail

If you are looking for a new drink to shake up, fist full of bourbon has you covered. Check out their recipe down below and for more information go go FistfulofBourbon.com
Silk Pajamas Glass-Rocks
Ingredients-
2 parts Fistful of Bourbon
.75 part Fresh lemon juice
.75 part demerara Syrup ( or simple)
3 slices of pear
Black Pepper & Thyme
How to Make- Muddle pears in a tin and add Fistful of Bourbon, lemon, and syrup. Add ice and shake & strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice.
Garnish with fresh cracked black pepper & a sprig of thyme.