Sesame Street – Supporting Foster Kids

Would it surprise you to know there are currently more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S.? And over the past decade the number of children in foster care has seen a double-digit increase of over 11%. In honor of National Foster Care month, UnitedHealthcare National Senior Medical Director, Dr. Arethusa Kirk, shares insights on the importance of behavioral health support for children in foster care and shares her own experience growing up in and out of foster care. For more information visit SesameStreetInCommunities.org.