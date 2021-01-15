Senior Care Kelly – Senior Living Placement Program

While Covid-19 is the biggest challenge facing Americans, that doesn't mean the normal health issues we face each winter have gone away. Joining us today is Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, a preventative medicine physician in Atlanta, who is one of the co-stars of Bravo's hit show, 'Married to Medicine'.

Dr. Contessa, as she is known on the show, is a former Navy veteran and a pilot who lives by the motto: 'Prevention is the Key to Healthy Living.' She shares several wellness products from Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil, CeraVe, TUMS, and Oral-B. You can find them all on TipsOnTV.com.