Senior Care Kelly

Peripheral Neuropathy is a condition where there’s damage to the nerves in your feet and legs or hands and arms. This can be a devastating condition causing pain, numbness, tingling and burning. It can slowly progress over many years and can become more severe and debilitating. And it affects an estimated 20 million Americans.

Dr. Dean Anderson is a Chiropractor at Front Range Medical Center, which is an integrated health clinic. He joined us to discuss an advancement in treatment that is providing great results and offering hope for many of those suffering from Neuropathy.