Sassy Woof- Get 10% off

It all started with one woman’s desire to outfit her dogs with the cutest accessories, then came the most darling pictures ever posted on Instagram, and Sassy Woof was born! And now you can find Sassy Woof products in more than 13-hundred Petsmart locations in the United States and Canada. Joana spoke with the founders and met their Dachshund Maya, who inspired it all. Use Code: COBEST to get 10% off products at SassyWoof.com. Remember to follow Maya on Instagram @MayaTheDox and @SassyWoof. A portion of their proceeds will be donated to animal charities.