DENVER (KDVR) -- Outbreak data is incomplete, but one of last year's trends leading into the school year seems to be not just repeating itself but intensifying: the number of outbreaks in child care centers and k-12 schools.

A COVID outbreak at STEM School Highlands Ranch has led the school's administration to move to limited remote learning. Colleges and universities say they are prepared to move into remote or hybrid learning schedules if last year's school year case spike happens again.