Have you ever seen a really cool car in a movie and wished you could check in out it in real life?
Or maybe even borrow it for a special event? Now you can at Rodz & Bodz Movie Cars and More Museum! It just had its grand opening inside Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood. You can check out everything from movie cars, to cool trucks, to crazy hot rods and even rent them for photo ops and backdrops for your next huge event! Check out the website or call them at 303-968-1212.
Rodz and Bodz
