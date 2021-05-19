Rodz and Bodz

GIVERNY, France (AP) — Beneath the scudding clouds and amid the luscious blooms, the gardeners tend the flowerbeds that were the pride and joy of impressionist painter Claude Monet, with pink and white striped tulips, diaphanous peonies, sky-blue forget-me-nots and myriad other flowers together creating a living art work.

The frustration for the gardeners has been that they've had no one to share their handiwork with. Like theater shows that weren't seen and symphonies that went unheard, the splendors of Monet's house and gardens were locked away while the coronavirus pandemic raged in France.