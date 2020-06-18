Rodizio Grill is back open

It’s official, the Gauchos are back in town. Rodizio Grill has reopened for dine in service with social distancing measures in place. And they have a special for Father’s Day. On Saturday June 20th and Sunday June 21st pay just $49.99 per adult and that includes unlimited deserts. Call 303-29409277 to make a reservation. They are also offering free dessert with a dinner purchase Monday through Thursday through July 2nd. All you have to do is mention Colorado’s Best. Be sure to check out their menu at Rodizio.com/Denver