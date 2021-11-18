Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men are being charged in the fatal street racing crash on Sheridan Boulevard and 105th Ave. last Sunday.

Shimpson Huynh 30, and Adrian Lau, 21, are being charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving — a class four felony — after racing each other on southbound Sheridan Boulevard the evening of Nov. 14.