We want to talk about a serious topic today, some hidden dangers in your home. You might not think about it, but those cords you use to pull your window blinds up and down can actually be a strangulation hazard for young kids.
October is Child Safety Awareness month, and Joana recently checked in with Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades to see what top-of-the-line products they have to make your home safer. They have two showroom locations in Cherry Creek and Centennial. Visit the website or call 303-534-5454 for more information.
Rocky Mountain Shutters & Shades
We want to talk about a serious topic today, some hidden dangers in your home. You might not think about it, but those cords you use to pull your window blinds up and down can actually be a strangulation hazard for young kids.