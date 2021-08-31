Risas Dental- Labor of Love

If you are in need of affordable dental care, Risas Dental is hosting their annual Labor of Love event on the Labor Day weekend. Risas is providing free dental treatments at all six of their Denver area locations. Patients can choose one of four free treatments, Exam and X-ray, basic cleaning, extraction or filling. Treatment is on a limited first come first served basis. Visit RisasDental.com for more information or call 303-625-9507.
