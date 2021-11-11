Risas Dental and Braces – Black Friday Special

If you’re in need of quality and affordable dental care, you need to meet the trusted team at Risas Dental and Braces. They’re offering an incredible Black Friday special right now!

Here to tell us all about it is Dr. Tyler Berkey, and the Colorado Director, Kayleen Senado.



You can get braces for just $2,595 and clear aligners start at $1,495. They’re also offering big savings on current and future payment plans. Hurry, the promotion is only good through November 26th.

Visit RisasDental.com for more information or call 303-625-9507.