DENVER (KDVR) -- Any farmer in the Colorado eastern plains, groundskeeper for our area golf courses and even homeowners can attest that these dry times across the Front Range have resulted in some major problems. They include but aren't limited to crop failure and the associated insurance claims, stressed turf and grass areas, and of course, all the high water bills. The good news is that there's hope on the horizon!

You may have heard the old phrase, "often, droughts are ended by floods." While we haven't had to endure a massive amount of flooding, Colorado is no stranger to high levels of water. The deadly Big Thompson flood in 1976 ended up causing $35 million in damage to more than 400 homes and several other pieces of infrastructure. A few years ago, the 2013 Colorado Front Range Flood qualified as a '1,000 year event'. More recently, we've had a few instances of flash flooding in Larimer County, especially near the burn scars in the mountainous terrain where the water ran far too fast for creeks and rivers to handle it. But for most of us, relief came in the form of regular rain and snow.