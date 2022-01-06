Ridge Side Medical Clinic

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a “slap in the face” to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada’s airline regulator is investigating.

Videos of the Dec. 30 flight shared on social media appear to show passengers not wearing masks as they gather in close proximity, singing and dancing in the aisle and on seats.