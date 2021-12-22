Ridge Side Medical Clinic

(KDVR) -- FOX announced Wednesday morning that it will cancel its New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 due to the velocity of the spread of omicron cases.

“While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards," a FOX spokesman said. "The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”