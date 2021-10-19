Ridge Side Medical Clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Las Vegas man accused of taking part in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 claims he was there to film a documentary and did not seek to cause any violence. He also says he's considering running for mayor of the city "...in the next couple years."

The FBI took Nate DeGrave, 32, into custody at his apartment near the Las Vegas Strip at the end of January. He was taken to a Washington, D.C., jail, where he has been since. DeGrave is originally from western Pennsylvania.