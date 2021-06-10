Ridge Side Medical Clinic

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) -- Over the past few months, Kate Felmet has noticed her cat has really ramped up the number of masks, cloth, and gloves she's pilfered from a nearby park and her neighbors' garages.

It's been so many, in fact, that Felmet made a sign letting the neighborhood know her cat, named Esme, is a "thief" and people should come by and take back what she stole.