Ridge Side Medical Center

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont police are searching for a suspect involved a hit-and-run crash that injured a motorcyclist at South Hover Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard (Highway 119) on Tuesday about 11:35 p.m.

A Medina Alert was issued for a black or grey Honda or Lexus sedan with a partial Florida plate INY119. The truck was last seen traveling southbound on South Sunset Street from Ken Pratt Boulevard. The vehicle may have damage to the front end.