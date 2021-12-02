Ridge Side Medical Center

Poinsettia are brilliantly colored holiday plants that many love to use for decorations during the holiday season and this year you can buy one from students at Colorado State University.

This is an annual event run by the College of Agricultural Sciences' Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture. Each student starts out with 50 plants from one poinsettia cultivar. They’re in charge of the day-in/day-out maintenance and decision-making for the crop.