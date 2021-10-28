Ridge Side Medical

DENVER (KDVR) — International travel is making a comeback at Denver International Airport, with United Airlines resuming its daily flights between Denver and London-Heathrow on March 4, 2022. The airline will also offer expanded twice-daily flights begin on March 26, 2022, it announced on Wednesday.

"Increased connectivity to London adds significant depth to United's network at DEN," said Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington. "Local and connecting passengers alike will benefit from another option for transatlantic travel through the ever-expanding DEN gateway."