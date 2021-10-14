Ridge Side Medical

DALLAS (KDVR) – “We’re sorry”: That’s the main message Southwest Airlines reiterated on Thursday in an official statement after cancelling and delaying thousands of flights this week.

“There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry. Cancelling thousands of flights & displacing Customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us,” the airline tweeted Thursday morning.