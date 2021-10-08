Ridge Side Medical

DENVER (KDVR) --A Denver Grand Jury indicted 11 people on 91 counts Friday for allegedly committing a series of crimes to support their fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine addictions.

The group, which self-identifies as "The Sopranos", is accused of stealing more than $950,000 in motor vehicles, firearms, tools, financial transaction devices and other items to maintain their lifestyles and support their drug habits, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.