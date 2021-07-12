Ridge Side Medical

NESTON, UK (WJW) -- A woman from the United Kingdom has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering her husband using boiling water and sugar.

According to police in Neston, it happened in July 2020. Police said in a press release that the day before the attack, Corinna Smith, 59, was described as angry and very upset over a rumor circulating about her 81-year-old husband, Michael Baines.