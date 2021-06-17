Ridge Side Medical

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) -- Mark and Patricia McCloskey both pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges related to an incident in which they waved guns at protesters outside their Missouri home last year.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. He faces a $750 fine but no jail time. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. She was fined $2,000 and will not face jail time.