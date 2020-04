It's a great time to support your favorite restaurants and their employees by enjoying delicious food, drinks, wine, and cocktails To Go! And check out their special menus for Easter Weekend! You can pick them up curbside or have them delivered. Here are some of Paula's Picks, including Del Frisco's Grille, Snarf's Sandwiches, Snarfburger, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Melting Pot, STK Denver, La Loma, Sierra, Noodles, AMBLI, The Bindery, and Pizzeria Locale.