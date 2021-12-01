Here at Channel 2 and Fox31 we are honoring remarkable women with the Remarkable Women Campaign. We want to hear about women making a difference in your community and your life. Now through the end of the year, you can submit your nominations online. Four women will be chosen by a panel of staff members here at the station and their stories will be featured on air. From nominations at other stations around the country, one woman will be chosen to be Nexstar’s Woman of the Year. To make a nomination go CLICK HERE.
