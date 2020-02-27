Register now for Furry Scurry – Dumb Friends League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Walk, drink, eat and more all to help homeless pets at the Furry Scurry...The Dumb Friends League`s signature fundraising event.This year they are adding a beer garden and a Pup Cake event where you can eat pancakes with your dog.

Remember to register for the Furry Scurry at FurryScurry.org. Your registration not only gets you access to a fun, dog-friendly event that now includes a beer garden, it also helps the Dumb Friends lLeague care for more than 21,000 homeless pets and horses each year. And for more information on how to adopt Lady go to DDFL.org or call 303-751-5772.