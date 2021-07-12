Realty Trends

DENVER (KDVR) -- Denver police released documents and mugshots for the four people arrested Friday night after police discovered guns and drugs in a pair of hotel rooms at the Maven Hotel near Coors Field. All four have appeared before a judge for their arraignments, and face varying charges including possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

In new probable cause statements, police say a member of the cleaning staff noticed a rifle and several metal parts believed to be gun components. After notifying a manager, the hotel discovered that the people who were renting the room had a second room.