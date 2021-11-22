Drive down any street in America and one thing is obvious, the real estate market is booming.
But how hot is it really?
Get this, nearly 9 out every 10 homes that sold in September were on the market for less than a month.
So, let’s turn to an expert for insights on the current state and future of the real estate market.
Here’s Shannon W. King, the 2022 Vice President of Association Affairs for the National Association of Realtors®.
Real Estate Booming – National Association of Realtors®
