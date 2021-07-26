Puerto Vallarta – $119 Deal

(StudyFinds.org) -- Social media has a reputation for being quite a toxic place. Surprisingly, though, a new study reports people usually post on platforms like Facebook in support of various topics or people instead of in opposition. To be clear, the support can fall on either side of a particular debate. For example, University of Toronto researchers conclude an individual in support of stricter U.S. gun control is much more likely to post “I support banning guns” as opposed to “I oppose allowing guns.”

“There are a lot of controversial issues where both sides talk about what they support – pro-life and pro-choice on abortion, for example,” says head researcher Rhia Catapano, an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management, in a university release. “It’s very rare that we see positions that primarily frame themselves in terms of what they oppose.”