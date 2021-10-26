SPONSORED CONTENT

Powerswabs

Colorado's Best

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

We all want a brilliant smile, and the latest technology can help make a big difference in a short amount of time.  See how PowerSwabs can whiten your teeth in just five minutes. Colorado’s Best viewers can get Special and buy Power Swabs at 40% off, with free shipping. Order yours by going to PowerSwabs.com or give them a call at 1-800-583-7836. Call now and get a free on the go Quick Stick with your order.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories