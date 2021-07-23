Power Swabs – Whiter, Brighter Teeth in a Matter of Days – 40% Off

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. -- For the first time in the murder trial of Barry Morphew, lawyers openly discussed evidence related to his wife, Suzanne, who was reported missing from her Chaffee County home over Mother's Day weekend in 2020.

Morphew stands accused of Suzanne's murder and is currently in custody in Chaffee County and awaiting trial. His defense attorneys, Iris Eytan and Dru Neilsen, asked the judge Thursday for a bond and a lesser charge, but Judge Patrick Murphy denied both requests.