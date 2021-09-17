SPONSORED CONTENT

Power Swabs

Colorado's Best

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

We all want a brilliant smile, and the latest technology can help make a big difference in a short amount of time.  See how PowerSwabs can whiten your teeth in just five minutes. Colorado’s Best viewers can get Special and buy Power Swabs at 40% off, with free shipping. Order yours by going to PowerSwabs.com or give them a call at 1-800-583-7836. Call now and get a free on-the-go Quick Stick with your order.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories