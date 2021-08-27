Power Swabs

When we think of fall, the first that comes to mind are leaves changing to red, orange and yellow. Well, this year those colors may look a little different in Denver thanks to the lack of rainfall.

Michael Sundburg and arborist with Davey Tree says the drought in the west will cause many trees, especially shallow-rooted ones like maples or birches to go into survival mode early to prepare for winter. This stressful condition causes leaves to turn brown and fall off before they reach peak color.