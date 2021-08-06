Power Swabs

According to Deloitte survey, Colorado parents are ready to shell out $758 on their kids, that's 24% more than the national average on back to school shopping. The comeback on K-12 school purchases is expected to deliver an economic jolt of $669 million to Colorado, according to Deloitte’s survey

Wendy Ralston with Deloitte says although a large bloc (45%) are worried about getting all the products needed because of pandemic-related supply chain problems, Coloradans remain optimistic about the economy - with 56% saying they are more bullish about the U.S. economy’s prospects now than at the end of last year. Along with a higher shopping spend than the national average, Colorado parents are getting their children vaccinated at a greater percentage.