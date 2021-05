DENVER (KDVR) - You don’t have to be a Colorado native to know that the Colorado housing market is hot. Currently, single family homes are sold for an average of $623,825, breaking the previous record of $587,484 in March of 2021. For the last seven years, it’s been more a sellers market than a buyer’s market.

Ryan Sondrup is a native of Colorado and he says he’s seen it all when it comes to the ups and downs of the real estate market, but he’s never seen it this insane ever. Sondrup started Nexstep Real Estate 15 years ago and says he hasn’t seen a middle ground in the market. The market went from a buyers market to a sellers market very quickly.