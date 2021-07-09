Power Swabs

The Colorado Tiny House Festival, the largest tiny house and alternative living event in theregion, is returning for its fourth year on the sprawling grounds of the Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton, Colo. on Sat., July 10 and Sun., July 11, 2021. The Festival will showcase more than 40 unique small living structures from tiny houses on wheels to container homes, skoolies, van conversions, unique recreational campers, teardrops, domes, and more.

The Colorado Tiny House Festival will blend the spirit of the tiny living movement with the most up-to-dateinformation on going tiny, simplifying your life, minimalistic living, and living greener. The more than 40 unique small living structures will be spread throughout the festival grounds and include an assortment of professional builds, DIY builds, and Camping Corner which specificallyshowcases ways people can camp or “glamp” in style. Each structure features its own, one-of-a-kind floor plan, décor and remarkable use of space. Additionally, attendees will enjoy expert speaker presentations, hands-on workshops, a product and service marketplace, entertainment, food, drink, and more.