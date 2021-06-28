Power Swabs

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Greeley police officer is facing criminal charges following an arrest at city hall in early June that his fellow officers called a use of excessive force.

In a press release, the Greeley Police Department says Officer Ken Amick responded to a report of a man threatening to burn down City Center North on June 7. The suspect making threats was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Wilson, who had a warrant out for his arrest.