Post-Pandemic Childcare

After a year-and-a-half of managing the mental load of childcare, education, and enrichment for children parents are exhausted. In fact, a recent survey found that about 70% of parents say they feel overwhelmed by the constant routine changes of the past year, and more than half say they don’t feel prepared for the upcoming school year. So where can families go to start planning for post-pandemic solutions now? Childcare expert and professional caregiver, Jada Rashawn, has suggestions from SitterCity.com
